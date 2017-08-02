Miami mayor says “sick” Martinelli needs to be with family

Posted on August 2, 2017 in Panama

MIAMI’S, Republican mayor  Tomás Regalado, has sent a letter  on  official  letterhead to Judge Edwin Torres of the Southern District Court of Florida requesting bail ex- president Ricardo Martinelli, detained in Miami since June 12.

In his note to Torres, dated August 1, Regalado says  that given his “health

problems” Martinelli  needs to be at home with his family,  while the court decides whether or not  to extradite him to Panama.

The mayor seems to have a close relationship

With the ex-president , with whom he has been

meeting since he moved to Miami

With his family and set up his office.

Martinelli has been in Miami since February 2015, when the Supreme Court of

Justice (CSJ) initiated investigations into the unauthorized interception of communications by  the National Security Council, in the last two

years of his mandate.

On December 21, 2015, the full Court declared him  “in default” for failing to  appear at the hearing of charges, which is why they called for his arrest and extradition to the United States. The case has been deeply publicized In US  media.

