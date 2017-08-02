Miami mayor says “sick” Martinelli needs to be with family

MIAMI’S, Republican mayor Tomás Regalado, has sent a letter on official letterhead to Judge Edwin Torres of the Southern District Court of Florida requesting bail ex- president Ricardo Martinelli, detained in Miami since June 12.

In his note to Torres, dated August 1, Regalado says that given his “health

problems” Martinelli needs to be at home with his family, while the court decides whether or not to extradite him to Panama.

The mayor seems to have a close relationship

With the ex-president , with whom he has been

meeting since he moved to Miami

With his family and set up his office.

Martinelli has been in Miami since February 2015, when the Supreme Court of

Justice (CSJ) initiated investigations into the unauthorized interception of communications by the National Security Council, in the last two

years of his mandate.