Mexico grabs Panama drug narco “fakir”

A LEADING drug trafficker, wanted in Panama for homicide, was arrested by Mexican authorities Saturday, January 13, in coordination with Panamanian intelligence forces,

Germán Eliécer Chanis Aguilar, aka “Fakir”, a Panamanian who operated from Panama sending drugs to Central America.

He was arrested by federal agents of the migratory station of Tapachula, Chiapas, at the Ravi Hotel in Ciudad Hidalgo. The operation was carried out in coordination with the

General Directorate of Immigration Control and Verification following a red alert issued by Interpol Panama for the crime of homicide.