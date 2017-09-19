Mexican ex-governor ok’d for extradition

THE FUGITIVE ex-Governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Roberto Borge Angulo, who has been detained in Panama. will soon be heading home to face multiple criminal charges for alleged offenses while he was in office.

Borge Angulo was arrested at Tocumen International Airport on June 4 when he was on his way to Europe.

Panama’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the Mexican Government on Monday, September 18, of the resolution, which grants the government of Mexico the international extradition of the fugitive.