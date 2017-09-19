Mexican ex-governor ok’d for extradition

Posted on September 19, 2017 in Panama

THE FUGITIVE ex-Governor of the  Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Roberto Borge Angulo, who has been detained in Panama. will soon be heading home to face multiple criminal charges for alleged offenses while he was in office.

Borge  Angulo was arrested at Tocumen International  Airport on June 4 when he was on his way to Europe.

Panama’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the Mexican  Government on Monday, September 18, of the resolution, which grants the government of Mexico the international extradition of the fugitive.

