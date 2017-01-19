Metro fare hike meeting delayed

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss the proposed increase in Metro subway fares to ride the Metro has been put off until March.

Roberto Roy, president of the Metro board of directors of the Metro, said that it was decided to wait until March as several aspects must still be defined before the increase is presented to the public.

A study is being done to determine an appropriate increase and how it will be integrated with the Metro Bus.

The impact on Sonda, the company that handles the collection of the fares, also needs to be studied.

Luis Torres, representative of users of public transport, said that it is necessary to carry out this exercise as early as possible and with a broad participation of the population using the system.

He estimated that public transport users are not in a position to pay much more to get to and from low paying jobs.