Metro celebrates anniversary with stoppage

PANAMA’S METRO Line 1 celebrated its third anniversary on Thursday April 6 with its third stoppage in a week.

On Friday March 31 thousands of early subway users had to revert to buses and taxis to get to work 31 due to lack of trains after maintenance work during the night triggered a security system, and only four trains were able to operate.

On, Wednesday, Apr 5, a braking problem on one of the trains led to another temporary shut down.

On Thursday , early morning travelers were again frustrated when technical problems prevented the start of the service at 5:00 am.

The problems stemmed from the update of the system for the arrival of the six new trains at the end of the month.

Luis Carlos Diaz, engineer in charge of the operations of the Metro of Panama, said that when the operation schedule was finished at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, “we proceeded to restart the servers to load the new version of the system, but at approximately 2: 00 a.m. a problem appeared in the system and the and the engineers contacted the company in France that provides the system France to eliminate the fault”

Which was achieved at 5:00 a. m. the official start time for Metro Panama. Services began at 6:00 a.m., making thousands of users once again late for work or school.

Metro Line 1 transports an average of 270,000 people daily, double the number predicted in initial projections

The train travels 14 kilometers with 14 stations, in about 21 minutes, with 20 trains of three wagons each.