Metro buses to get Corridor counter-flow routes

Posted on January 21, 2017 in Panama

METRO BUSES  will  soon have  a dedicated lane running in the opposite direction to traffic flow on the North and South corridors during peak hours  according to a Jan 3 cabinet resolution.

It is intended to ease traffic jams and will be implemented during the school year

In the case of accidents framed in the  counter flow route, the Ministry of Economy and

Finance will be the entity in charge of responding to possible claims and compensations.

The document  was  signed by the president and his ministers and published in the Official Gazette.

