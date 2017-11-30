Meter riot vandals cost $200,000

ACTS of vandalism on Tuesday, November 28 in Cabo Verde, in the center of Panama created damages of about $200,000 says the Natural Gas and Power company, Fenosa

Dozens of residents protested, on Avenue Nacional over the installation of a new prepayment system for measuring electrical energy, in an area where 90 percent of residents don’t pay, using an illegal network tapping into the power system.

Protestors argue that the old structures of Cabo Verde will not support the new connections.

Company spokespersons said that the company, during the last six months, has made works and adjustments to the network, with an investment of about half a million dollars. in the five towers of the multifamily units with 350 apartments.

Three teams of the Security Office of the Panama Fire Department went again on Thursday, November 30 to Capo Verde.

Juan De Arco, in charge of this office of the firemen, said that 11 people will be carrying out an evaluation of the work that the electric company has done.