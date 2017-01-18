MEDIA WATCH: Courage to act on sex education

Hoyporhoy La Prensa Jan. 18

POLITICS is the art of governing.

To do this you must exercise the ability to make decisions with leadership and gallantry.

These are qualities that are absent from the discussion of bill 61 by the National Assembly.

We cannot continue to fool ourselves with respect to the crisis of pregnancies in minors, rape, abortion and sexually transmitted diseases.

Responsibility would be to have a frank dialogue for establishing a good initiative that offers a decent and decent future for young people.

Panamanian fanaticism turned into a witch hunt must be confronted with the truth and science.

Ignorance and laziness have never been good counselors.

We hope that our Legislative Branch is up to this issue, and that if the executive branch considers that there is already legislation permitting action in this area, it does so in a committed way for the rights and hopes of Panamanians. Although ideally, parents of the family are the guides and the source of sex education, that is not reality.

Panama needs responsible and courageous politicians to act.