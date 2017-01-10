MEDIA WATCH: 9 people Trump deems “over-rated”

(NEWSER) – It was the Golden Globes speech that launched a thousand tweets, most notably from the fingertips of President-elect Donald Trump.

On Monday morning, he called Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” in his criticism of her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech, in which she spoke of the “performance” that had the greatest impact on her recently: when Trump made fun of a disabled reporter at a 2015 rally.

It wasn’t the first time Trump has called someone or something “overrated” on Twitter. In fact, TrumpTwitterArtchive.com lists 37 previous occasions. Nine standouts:

” The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated , should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior” (Nov. 20, 2016)

“Crooked Hillary’s brainpower is highly overrated.Probably why her decision making is so bad or, as stated by Bernie S, she has BAD JUDGEMENT” (Aug. 29, 2016)

“So the highly overrated anchor, @megynkelly , is allowed to constantly say bad things about me on her show, but I can’t fight back? Wrong!” (March 20, 2016)

“Marco Rubio is a total lightweight who I wouldn’t hire to run one of my smaller companies – a highly overrated politician!” (Nov. 9, 2015)

” @krauthammer pretends to be a smart guy, but if you look at his record, he isn’t. A dummy who is on too many Fox shows. An overrated clown!” (June 5, 2015)

“While Jon Stewart is a joke, not very bright and totally overrated, some losers and haters will miss him & his dumb clown humor. Too bad!” (June 1, 2015)

“‘ @kanikagahlaut : Can anyone explain why @ JerrySeinfeld is so unfunny on twitter and @realDonaldTrump is so funny?’ Jerry is highly overrated” (April 14, 2013)

“Barack Obama is not who you think he is. Most overrated politician in US history.” (Oct. 15, 2012)

” George Will may be the dumbest(and most overrated ) political commentator of all time. If the Republicans listen to him, they will lose.” (May 27, 2012)

Some of the aforementioned people—Kelly, Stewart, Krauthammer, and Will—have been assigned the adjective more than once. Someone who hasn’t? Streep. In fact, the Hollywood Reporter notes that when it asked Trump in 2015 which actresses he liked, he named two: “Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others. Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too.”