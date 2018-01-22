Mayor tackles Varela over Cinta Costera  

Posted on January 22, 2018 in Panama

Anti corruption protesters gathered on the Cinta Costera and near president's home on Jan. 10
PANAMA City  Mayor José Blandón is fighting back against a presidential decree covertly aimed at restricting demonstrations on the Cinta Costera, which is overlooked by the  Miramar residence of President Juan Carlos Varela.

According to the mayor, the decree takes away the mayor’s authority over the Coastal Belt, giving it instead to the Ministry of Public Works, especially in peddling and external advertising.

Blandón demanded that the City Hall administer the waterfront and the permits in the area. He said a note was sent to the Presidency on  Friday, January 19, in relation to the decree, as “It is not going in the right direction” because it takes away competences in the area of the Coastal Belt.

Finally, Blandón stressed that they will wait a while to see the reaction of the Executive, but will resort legally against the decree.

