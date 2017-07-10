Killer of 5 Americans wants “God not mercy”

PANAMA’S Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday July 10 called for the maximum homicide penalty for the confessed murderer of five people, by the American William “Wild Bill” Dathan Holbert. The decision will be announced in a month.

The Defense asked for a21 years sentence but the Prosecutor also requested the maximum sentence for robbery and homicide for Holbertand his ex-wife and compatriot , Laura Michelle Reese, who was arrested with hm and sent from Nicaragua to Panama in 2010. The three directing magistrates without a jury of conscience by the choice of the accused, accepted a term of 30 days to issue their decision, after hearing the arguments of the parties.

“”I want God not Mercy. I killed them. A man must pay for his mistakes. My mistakes are serious and have no excuse. By my selfishness and evil, there are five people who are not alive.” Said Holbert

He confessed in 2010, upon arrest, that he had murdered five Americans whom he buried on a property he owned in the province of Bocas del Toro.