Killer of 5 Americans wants “God not mercy”

Posted on July 10, 2017 in Panama

Wild Bill Holbert
PANAMA’S  Public Prosecutor’s Office  on Monday July 10 called for the maximum homicide penalty for the confessed murderer of five people, by the American William “Wild Bill”  Dathan Holbert. The decision will be announced in a month.

The  Defense asked for a21 years sentence but  the Prosecutor also requested the maximum sentence for robbery and homicide for Holbertand his  ex-wife and compatriot , Laura Michelle Reese, who was arrested with hm and  sent from Nicaragua to Panama in 2010. The three directing magistrates without a jury of conscience by the choice of the accused, accepted a term of 30 days to issue their decision, after hearing the arguments of the parties.

“”I want God not Mercy. I killed them. A man must pay for his mistakes. My mistakes are serious and have no excuse. By my selfishness and evil, there are five people who are not alive.” Said Holbert

He confessed in 2010, upon arrest, that he had murdered five Americans whom he buried on a property he owned in the province of Bocas del Toro.

