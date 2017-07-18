Martinelli’s $20 million bail bid rejected

PANAMA’S FUGITIVE ex-president t Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal, detained in Miami since June 12 while awaiting .extradition has raised his bid for bail to $20 million

On Tuesday July 18 Martinelli’s Miami lawyer Marcos Jiménez Waiting to be extradited to Panama, asked Judge Edwin Torres of the South Corridor District Court to reconsider his decision not to release him on bail and to accept payment of a $20 million bond of $ 20 million, equal to that of a former FIFA manager arrested in the football corruption scandal in 2015. The judge rejected the offer reports La Prensa.

On July 7, Judge Torres decided not to grant bail to Martinelli on the grounds that there is a high level risk of flight. The next appearance of Martinelli Before the judge will be August.3

Martinelli proposed to the judge to apply the same conditions given to the Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, a former FIFA vice-president arrested in 2015 In New York on charges of fraud and money laundering. Napoul was granted bail of $ 20 million; Of that amount, $ 10 million was deposited in cash.

A month ago, Martinelli proposed to the judge a “package” consisting of 10% of a bond of $5 million, plus another personal bond of $ 2 million. Additionally, he offered to hand over his private plane, wear an electronic bracelet and stay in his residence, guarded by two former police officers.

The judge turned it down and Martinelli remains in a cell with no access to TV, radio, computer or cell phone, and with one-hour yard-time each day, Only his lawyers are allowed visits.