Martinelli  truculent in defeat

EX-PRESIDENT, Ricardo Martinelli and now, ex-leader of the Democratic Change (CD) party that he created and ruled for 20 years, showed little grace in acknowledging his defeat by Rómulo Roux on Sunday, January 21, in the party’s internal elections.

Martinelli sent a message to the members of the political group and Panama citizens in general via Luis Eduardo Camacho, his spokesman, cheerleader and proponent of the “political persecution” mantra, applied to investigations of corruption by Martinelli and other figureheads in the previous administration.

“I hope they do not regret voting for Romulo as many regret today having voted for Varela,” says the former president’s message posted on Camacho’s Twitter account.

He thanked his “loyal friends” for their support: “together we will watch that opposition is guaranteed in Democratic Change”.

Martinelli is currently in detention in a Miami Federal Detention Center, awaiting a hearing to determine his extradition to Panama to face trial