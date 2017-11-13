Martinelli sons claim cooperation attempts rejected

THE TWO sons of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli who were named last week as prime operators in a criminal network soliciting and distributing bribes from the Odebrecht construction company have issued a statement claiming their offers to cooperate with Panama anti-corruption prosecutors were rejected.

Swiss bank accounts containing $22 million of companies they allegedly control have been frozen and luxury real estate in Madrid and a helicopter have been seized

Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, , say they have been the target, of public accusations related to companies mentioned in the investigations. They have fled Panama and their present location is unknown.

The statement

From the moment we received the first information about these accusations, we have communicated our willingness to cooperate with the Public Ministry, making all the efforts to appear and face in the same conditions as other national and foreign persons, also investigated. by the Public Ministry. We do not ask for anything different, only equal treatment.