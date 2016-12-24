Martinelli son received $6 million bribe – witness

ONE of the children of former President Ricardo Martinelli has been named by a witness as the person who received about $6 million coima (bribes) out of the $59 million that the Odebrecht company admitted paying Panamanian officials.

The news was published Friday, December 23 by the Brazilian newspaper Estadao,Which cites Eduardo Luiz Soares, a financial executive of Odebrechtamong the group who have pleaded guilty.

The witness said that $ 30 million was allocated to two partnerships: Pachira and Mengil.

The payments were requested by the former head of Odebrecht in Panama, André Rabello.

The companies were created in Belize by the Panamanian firm Alemán, Cordero,Galindo and Lee, and then redomiciled in Panama.

The firm clarified that it did not know of the statements the indications of the informant Soares, but revealed that “these c ompanies were requested by an institutional client, in this case, by the Private Banking Andorra, Casa Matriz, in Andorra, which in turn provided it to its customers, who are responsible for the actions that company. “.

The Panamanian law firm said its policy “is to resign as resident agents and suspend any service when there are indications that companies are

involved in any type of illegal activity.

“This resignation is being formalized at this moment reports La Prensa.