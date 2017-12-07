Martinelli  promises social peace under CD rule

Posted on December 7, 2017 in Panama

TWEETING from his cell in  a Miami detention center  where he awaits the resolution of his appeal against extradition, ex-president Ricardo Martinelli who faces multiple criminal investigations  totaling  scores of millions of dollars  said that it was time for President Juan Carlos Varela and his family  to face justice,  and the return of the CD party to office  would bring social peace to the company.

His message coincides with the secretary general of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), Pedro Miguel González calling for a judicial investigation against President  Varela for the donations given by Odebrecht to the Panameñista Party.

González said at a Wednesday press conference that there are elements of conviction for the president to be investigated.

Meanwhile, Martinelli is just days away from marking six months since his arrest at his Coral Gables mansion and the prospect of spending Christmas  behind bars.

