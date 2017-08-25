Martinelli named in unholy corruption trio

VENEZUELA and Angola closely followed by Panama’s former president Ricardo Martinelli topped, the world news bulletin issued by Transparency International on Friday August 25.

Venezuelans are suffering both a humanitarian and economic disaster at the hands of those in power. Their actions are bankrupting the country despite sitting on the world’s largest oil reserve. They have taken control of the entire architecture of government – from the judiciary to the parliament – and are misusing it to enrich themselves, says the report.

It continues: “In Angola, one family and its cronies have controlled the country for almost 40 years. Corruption has enriched this small ruling elite, while more than two thirds of the country’s population live in poverty. It is the archetype of a captured state enabled by grand corruption, and even recent elections are unlikely to bring about change.”

Grand corruption is the abuse of high-level power that benefits the few at the expense of the many, and causes serious and widespread harm to individuals and society says the bulletin and adds: “ Keep this name on your radar: Ricardo Martinelli

“The former Panamanian president, who faces corruption charges in his home country, will hear from a judge in Miami, Florida on August 31 whether or not he will be extradited.

“ In our view, leaders who use their office for their own personal gain must be held to account “ and promises more next week.

