Martinelli must return to face justice – CD delegate

awaiting extraditionEX-PRESIDENT Ricardo Martinelli is full of contradictions and has no excuse for not coming to Panama to face justice says a delegate o

In an analysis of the party which, has been in disarray since Martinelli fled the country to self imposed exile .Erick Levy said on TVN it is evident that he could not be a candidate, for office if he is detained

Levy said that s.ince August 3, 2013, the CD and has not been given renewal, adding that “the board elected at that time, suffered changes and lacks legitimacy.”

He does not agree with the position of expulsion of the CD deputies who voted in favor of Yanibel Abrego for president of the National Assembly, ignoring the party line of supporting Mariela Vega and , he questioned the way in which CD members planned expulsion of the deputies, at the last board meeting.

He reiterated that the current board of directors is illegitimate and is unwilling to listen to members of the Party

The CD member calls for the convening of delegate elections and then the election of a The board of directors, so as not to continue postponing the renewal of the CD party.

He indicated that the perception that exists is that the elections have been postponed to provide electoral immunity to members under investigation.

Levy said that as a political leader Martinelli Lives in contradictions. He recalled that on 3 August 2008, when the current directive was elected, he

wanted to continue in the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) and 80% of CD voted in favor of staying in the regional body. “Subsequently, in 2009 when assuming the Presidency of the Republic, he took us out of Parlacen saying it was a ‘den of thieves’ Then when he finished being president, in less than an hour, Martinelli was sworn in as Deputy of the Parlacen to gain immunity”

According to Levy, Martinelli must return to Panama to face justice, where there is a group of nine magistrates, of whom he named five.