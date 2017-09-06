Martinelli loses another court appeal

Posted on September 6, 2017 in Panama

Ricardo Martinelli
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 43

PANAMA’S EX-PRESIDENT  Ricardo Martinelli currently in a Miami Detention Center cell,  go another court room set back on Aug 28  when the  Supreme Court  (CSJ) rejected an application for protection of human rights filed by the defense

Martinelli (2009-2014),  has been detained in Miami, since last June 12, while waiting to be extradited to Panama.

The complaint sought to have the CSJ recognize the violation of the fundamental guarantees of Martinelli, after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent the United States a request to extradite him , for the unauthorized interception of communications through  theSecurity Council In the last two years of his mandate.

The ruling, , states that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acted in accordance with right in the processing of his extradition.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd