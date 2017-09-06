Martinelli loses another court appeal

PANAMA’S EX-PRESIDENT Ricardo Martinelli currently in a Miami Detention Center cell, go another court room set back on Aug 28 when the Supreme Court (CSJ) rejected an application for protection of human rights filed by the defense

Martinelli (2009-2014), has been detained in Miami, since last June 12, while waiting to be extradited to Panama.

The complaint sought to have the CSJ recognize the violation of the fundamental guarantees of Martinelli, after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent the United States a request to extradite him , for the unauthorized interception of communications through theSecurity Council In the last two years of his mandate.

The ruling, , states that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acted in accordance with right in the processing of his extradition.