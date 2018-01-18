Martinelli Letter A Forgery -Ex-Minister

On the eve of internal elections in the deeply divided Democratic Change party Giselle Burillo a former minister in the Ricardo Martinelli administration has denounced a “false” letter from former President requesting support for Alma Cortés”

According to Burillo, who aspires to become the secretary general of the party, the graphologist Armando Gaitán reviewed the letter allegedly written by Martinelli and compared it with other documents penned by the ex-ruler and said it is not legitimate.

The former minister added that lawyers Luis Eduardo Camacho, and Alma Cortés are trying to manipulate the vote to the shame of the members of the CD collective since Martinelli is being held in a jail in Miami.

On Sunday, January 21, delegates will gather to elect the Board of Directors with numerous candidates facing criminal corruption charges, including Martinelli’s sons who are wanted by Interpol, and the ex-president who has been in a Miami Detention Center for over seven months and is awaiting extradition to Panama.