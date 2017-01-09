Martinelli invited to Trump inauguration

FORMER PANAMA president Ricardo Martinelli, the focus of multiple multi million dollar corruption investigations has been invited to the presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump.

The ex- president who is in self-imposed exile in Miami, Florida posited his invitation on Twitter, on Monday, Jan.9.

While in office, Martinelli, like Trump was prone to communicating with his supporters and detractors via Twitter.

In addition to the corruption charges he is wanted to face trial for the wiretapping of political opponents, journalists, judges and businessmen.

Papers for his extradition from the US have been stalled for weeks,

Meanwhile Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has signaled that he will not be attending.