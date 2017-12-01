Martinelli era wiretapping trial date set

THE TRIAl of the ex-directors of Panama’s National Security Council will be held behind closed doors with no media or public access “to respect the privacy of the people offended by the crime”.

Gustavo Pérez and Alejandro Garuz are charged with the alleged commission of crimes against the inviolability of secrecy and the right to privacy. They will appear in the Sixteenth Criminal Court court on Jan 15-19 and Jan 22 -26, 2018 before Judge Enrique Pérez who also established the alternate date of the trial from March 5 to 9 and from March 12 to 16.

The Judge agreed to reserve 26 seats for the teams of each of the accused. Seating has also been reserved for the Public Prosecutor’s Office, private prosecuting attorneys and each of the victims.

As the judge ordered the exclusion of the media, The Secretariat of Communication of the Judicial Branch is responsible for providing reports on the development of the hearing.

Pérez is being held in El Renacer prison, while Garuz has a precautionary measure to prevent him leaving the country without judicial authorization and the obligation to sign in every 15 days.

In addition to Pérez and Garuz, the ex officio members of the Security Council fugitives William Pitti and Ronny Rodriguez, none of whom has appeared in the judicial process.

They are accused of spying on some 150 politicians, trade unionists, members of organized civil society, journalists and businessmen opposed to former President Ricardo Martinelli.

According to the investigation, Martinelli received a daily report with a summary of the material. collected in the interceptions.

Martinelli has been detained in Miami since June 12, awaiting extradition to Panama, to face the accusations.