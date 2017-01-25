Martinelli blames Motta for bribery investigation

Posted on January 25, 2017 in Panama

AS MARIO Martinelli, the brother of former President Ricardo Martinelli  and   former Minister of Public Works Jose Suarez appeared for questioning by a special anti-corruption prosecutor on Wednesday, Jan 25, the ex-president  was busy sending Tweets blaming the investigation of 17 suspects on  businessman Stanley Motta,

Martinelli said that Motta  orchestrated the Panama investigation into Odebrecht, which had been mainly handled by prosecutors in Brazil and the U.S.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes

to Panama officials in the Martinelli era  2009-2014.

