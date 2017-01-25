Martinelli blames Motta for bribery investigation

AS MARIO Martinelli, the brother of former President Ricardo Martinelli and former Minister of Public Works Jose Suarez appeared for questioning by a special anti-corruption prosecutor on Wednesday, Jan 25, the ex-president was busy sending Tweets blaming the investigation of 17 suspects on businessman Stanley Motta,

Martinelli said that Motta orchestrated the Panama investigation into Odebrecht, which had been mainly handled by prosecutors in Brazil and the U.S.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes

to Panama officials in the Martinelli era 2009-2014.