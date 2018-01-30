Martinelli asks fast bail resolution

A PETITION to get an early resolution to a motion for bail for ex Panama president Ricardo Martinelli has been accepted by Judge Marcia Cooke, of the Southern District Court of Florida.

He has been detained in a Miami detention center since June 12, awaiting extradition to Panama to face trial unauthorized interception of communications by the National Security Council during his government.

Delivery to Panama was certified on August 31, 2017, by Judge Edwin Torres and ratified on January 23 by Judge Cooke. That day, she rejected a writ of habeas corpus filed by Martinelli’s defense.

The Miami attorney’s office has already verbally informed Cooke that it opposes the defense request and recalled that Judge Torres ordered Martinelli to remain in federal custody

until his extradition. At the time, Torres refused to release the former president, despite the fact that

Martinelli proposed a “package” that, among other things, included the payment of 10% of a $5 million bond and to deliver custody of his private plane, and remain under 24-hour surveillance 24 and wear an electronic bracelet.