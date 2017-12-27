Mario Martinelli drops CD presidency bid

MARIO MARTINELLI, the brother of, currently jailed ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, has withdrawn from candidacy for president of the board of directors of the Cambio Democrático (CD) Party which remains a family fiefdom.

Martinelli who, like numerous others seeking spots on the board including the fugitive sons of the ex-president is facing criminal charges, He has asked Rómulo Roux, also a candidate for the CD presidency to do the same, thus ensuring the CD, formed to further Martinelli’s political ambitions, will remain a family business.

“I would recommend Romulo to recognize the leadership of my brother and that he should step down like I did, “Martinelli said during a political tour in Divisa on WednesdayDec. 27.

Emma Correa, president of the CD Elections Commission confirmed that she received the resignation of Martinelli.

Ricardo Martinelli and Rómulo Roux are running for the presidency of a divided party on January 21, 2018.

The former president, who has been behind bars in a Miami Detention Center since he was arrested near his Coral Gables mansion on June 12, is awaiting extradition with over a dozen criminal charges pending.