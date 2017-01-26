Marchers protest corruption, immunity

Posted on January 26, 2017 in Panama

THOUSANDS  of Panamanians marched or cheered on  protestors  from all walks of life  who gathered at El Carmen Church on Wednesday evening, Jan 25 to   demand a halt to corruption, immunity, and  for investigation of three governments.

The march was organized in response to the disclosure by the company Odebrecht that it

paid Panama officials some $59 million in bribes. Although observers and the country’s comptroller believe the amount is higher.

The company has received $9.2 billion in contracts during the past three administrations.

Many of the marchers were dressed in white, reminiscent of the protests against the military dictatorship,  and waving Panama flags.

“Corruption in this country goes far beyond Odebrecht,” said one of the participants.

“Here is the mosaic of the Panamanian society represented,” said another. Demonstraors  closed Vía Manuel Espinosa Batista. The event attracted members from the Chamber of Commerce, the construction workers union Suntracs, the former National Civilian Crusade and the National Council of Organized Workers (Conato), among

others.

The Chamber of Commerce reported that its support for the

protest was intended “to send a clear message to the world

that in Panama corruption is not tolerated and that whomever is guilty will be punished for robbing the people.”

The crowd marched to the headquarters of the Attorney General, on Avenida Peru. Which  is currently pursuing several cases related to the Odebrecht bribes.

The marchers  carried banners denouncing Odebrecht and prominent members of the previous administration, but also calling for the investigation of the current and pre-Martinelli governments, and the resignation  of the Attorney General.

The peaceful  march concluded without any incidents or arrests.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

