March planned to push for Odebrecht action

ANOTHER rally demanding fast action and “total repudiation” of the Odebrecht company bribery scandal will be held in Panama on Wednesday Jan 25.

The announcement was made by Panama lawyer and law professor Miguel Antonio Bernal on TVN on Wednesday Jan 18.

“This has to be repudiated by everyone and beyond, and by the” coimeados (acceptors of bribes) “themselves that must leave before popular anger grows,” Bernal said.

He added that he does not believe that the Panamanian people should be left with “the deep wound that has inflicted on their dignity by this company that came to coerce and damage the country.”

Bernal said that there is a gap in society with the attitude of the Public Ministry (MP), which “does not correspond to what society wants,”

According to Bernal, Law 15 of 2005, which is the International Convention Against Corruption, gives the elements to act immediately, since it is not possible to speak of presumption of innocence, because there is a confession.

He regretted that the MP does not have the economic means and the instruments, however indicated that the problem is that “the case has been handled as state security.”

Bernal said that he will not be allowed to ” sidestep the Odebrecht case as happened with the Panama. Papers”

According to Bernal , many people are involved since 2006 to date and names have to be given as soon as possible.

Bernal called on the Panamanians to join in the push for actions to combat corruption.