Manslaughter charges for driver who killed 2 girls

THE DRIVER of the car that killed two indigenous schoolgirls in Chepo, on Saturday, August 25 is facing manslaughter charges.

The instant deaths of Raquela Sand Carpenter, 18, and her sister Yaribel, occured at 8.40 a.m., in the Union de Azuero sector of the Chepo district when they were hit by a Honda CR-V driven by Juan Manuel Altamirano, 28 while on their way to visit a sick relative in the regional hospital

The court hearing began at 3:00 pm on the same day.

Prosecutor Yuriel Medina asked the judge to order the arrest and file charges of manslaughter and apply a precautionary tp the accused after submitting a report from the Traffic Operations Directorate, which showed that due to car damage, the accident is presumed to have have been the result of speeding.

The defense said that at no time did Altamirano intend to run over the young women.

The judge ruled: Legal apprehension, charged with homicide and precautionary measure to sign every Friday, coupled with a ban on leaving the country.

