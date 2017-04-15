Low turnout for Venezuelan protest rally

IN SPITE OF the constantly growing number of Venezuelans arriving in Panama the turn out for a protest in Parque Urraca on Saturday April 15, was disappointing and was numbered in dozens instead of the anticipated hundreds.

The rally, which was replicated in over 50 countries around the world, was held to draw attention to the social crisis and economic destitution in the South American country,

Iviette Serrano, coordinator of Un Mundo Sin Mordaza, organizer of the rally, denounced Venezuelan government reactions during the protests that have occurred in cities across Venezuela during the last week, including the launching of tear gas canisters from helicopters, which would endanger the lives of demonstrators