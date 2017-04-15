Low turnout for Venezuelan protest rally

Posted on April 15, 2017 in Panama

IN SPITE OF the  constantly growing number of Venezuelans  arriving in Panama the turn out  for a protest in Parque Urraca on Saturday April 15, was  disappointing and was numbered in dozens instead of the anticipated hundreds.

The rally, which was replicated in over  50 countries around the world, was held to draw attention to the social crisis and  economic destitution in  the South American country,

Iviette Serrano, coordinator of Un Mundo Sin Mordaza,  organizer of the rally,  denounced Venezuelan government reactions during the protests that have occurred in cities across Venezuela during the last week, including the launching of tear gas canisters from helicopters, which would endanger the lives of demonstrators

