Low turn out for CD internal elections

BY NOON on Sunday, Alma Cortés, the stand-in president of Panama’s Democratic Change (CD) Party) had acknowledged a low turnout for the collective’s internal elections and, she claimed ballot irregularities.

She said that several denunciations will be made before the Electoral Tribunal “For the various irregularities that have occurred.” In Bella Vista, some ballots to choose the directive of the Youth Secretariat did not appear and similar irregularities occurred with the Women’s Secretariat in San Francisco. She claimed.

The Party was choosing 2,387 conveners, who will be in charge of electing the new board of directors of the collective,

The current leader is the ex-president , Ricardo Martinelli, behind bars in Miami, pending the conclusion of an extradition process.

In addition, the directors of the Secretariat of Youth and Women and 668 boards of directors were to be chosen.