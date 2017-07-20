Lottery boss summoned to National Assembly

Posted on July 20, 2017 in Panama

THE DIRECTOR of Panama’s National Charity Lottery has been summoned to appear before  the National Assembly to answer questions about how the money is raised and distributed.

Lawmakers want  Efraín Medina, to appear in  person  to answer a questionnaire they have signed.

They want him to make known the budget and how the body distributes funds for social work and what are the processes that people must follow to get help.

Finally, they want to know about audits that have been and details of the income and expenses of the institution.

