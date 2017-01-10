Local Transparency International leader resigns

CARLOS GASNELL president of Panama’s chapter of Transparency International (TI) has resigned.

He has been with the agency for eight years.

“I have decided to finish this professional stage and start a new one from other areas, with the same ideals,” he said.

He explained that he had the opportunity occupying different positions “to share the vision of an organization composed of citizens committed to democratic freedoms, transparency and the fight against corruption,.”

Gasnell took over as president from Angelica Maytín, who resigned in 2014 to lead the government’s

Transparency and Access to Information Authority.

At present, Ramón Ricardo Arias is chairman of the chapter’s board of directors.