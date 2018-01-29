Loan scam hearing adjourned again

THE SEEMINGLY never-ending story of the attempt to bring the alleged perpetrators of a $30 million loan scam to justice will start a new chapter in June, or maybe sometime when.

A preliminary hearing in the case known as Caja de Ahorros (CA) was suspended on Monday morning, January 29, because two of the accused have yet to be notified and they are “out of the country”

The anti-corruption prosecutor Adecio Mojica said that he does not know in which countries they are.

The new hearing for a string of 16 high profile accused, headed by the State bank’s former president Riccardo Francolini, is set for June 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, and as alternate dates July 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

The prosecutor refrained from revealing the names of those involved who are missing.

This investigation was opened following a loan that the CA granted to the HPC-Contratas-P & V Consortium, for the construction of the Amador Convention Center. that was never completed

In the investigation, the prosecutor showed it was possible to “demonstrate” the connection that arose from the transfers of the funds to a company, linked to one of the defendants, and that the transfer was in favor of the Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes company, where Riccardo Francolini, was secretary.