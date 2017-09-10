Lions Club loses out on l Metro land deal

STUDIES  and preparation of designs for the extension of line 1 of the  Panama Metro from San Isidro to Villa Zaíta, in the Ernesto Córdoba sector already underway report the system’s director general, Robert Roy.

It was  initially planned to use  a 4.8 hectares plot located in the area and  owned by the Lions Club of Panama, for  a multimodal  terminal, Villa Zaíta  which will be the biggest and most complicated of all those currently in use, but this has been reconsidered After a series of analyses they found State owned  land of near the Lions Club, which would serve for the construction of the terminal  that would have the capacity to park cars, buses, and taxis. Bids for the construction of the project will be received in January 2018.

