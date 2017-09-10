Lions Club loses out on l Metro land deal

STUDIES and preparation of designs for the extension of line 1 of the Panama Metro from San Isidro to Villa Zaíta, in the Ernesto Córdoba sector already underway report the system’s director general, Robert Roy.

It was initially planned to use a 4.8 hectares plot located in the area and owned by the Lions Club of Panama, for a multimodal terminal, Villa Zaíta which will be the biggest and most complicated of all those currently in use, but this has been reconsidered After a series of analyses they found State owned land of near the Lions Club, which would serve for the construction of the terminal that would have the capacity to park cars, buses, and taxis. Bids for the construction of the project will be received in January 2018.