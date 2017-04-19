Lightning strikes kill three

Posted on April 19, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 28

LIGHTNING  struck and killed three people on Panama beaches in a 24 hour period.

On Tuesday, April 18,  the bodies of two brothers, 13- years-old   -Yulaikel Quintero and  his brother Johnathan Quintero, 12, were found on Corazón de Jesús Beach in Barú, Chiriquí.

The victims were fishing and had been reported missing on Monday evening.

Hours later on Tuesday, Cristian Pinzón, 19, was struck by lightning on Bique Beach in Arraiján.

The young man was rushed  by friends to a health center in Arraiján, where he died due to the shock.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd