Lifting of lid on can of bribery worms spurs Panama to action

THE US JUSTICE Department revelations of the payment of $788 million in bribes by the Odebrecht company to senior government officials from various countries, including Panama, seem to have finally prodded Panama to action.

A team of prosecutors will travel to Washington to meet with US Justice Department officials

In a press release, the Attorney General’s Office, which has been laggard in providing information to Brazilian investigators over the last two years, announced that the officials intend to “obtain details on alleged acts of bribery and use of financial institutions in Panama to strengthen and complement the investigations being conducted in the Public Ministry.”

The statement does not specify when the trip will take place or who will participate.

According to documents released by the US Department of Justice, Odebrecht admitted paying bribes to officials and intermediaries in Panama of more than $59 million in 2010­ 2014 in exchange for contracts.

Seventh Anti­Corruption Prosecutor Janeth Rovetto will also request the reopening of a file involving Odebrecht after the Twelfth Criminal Court issued a dismissal.

There is another pending case, handled by the Organized Crime Prosecutor’s Office, involving Odebrecht and allegations of money laundering which is also likely to be reviewed.