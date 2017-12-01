Last corridor fleet buses delivered

December 1, 2017 in Panama

THE LAST  batch of 71 buses destined to complete a  Mi Bus fleet of  203  for use on the North and South corridors have arrived in Panama. They  are being  checked and fitted with electronic boarding pass systems  and  by the end of the month all of the  buses, which cost the State $37 million will in operation

The first of the larger and more comfortable buses went into service on November 9  along  with  a fare reduction from $1.50 to 75 cents, which  generated an increase of 10,000 passengers

The existing  Metro bus system has 1,236 vehicles.

