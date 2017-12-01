Last corridor fleet buses delivered

THE LAST batch of 71 buses destined to complete a Mi Bus fleet of 203 for use on the North and South corridors have arrived in Panama. They are being checked and fitted with electronic boarding pass systems and by the end of the month all of the buses, which cost the State $37 million will in operation

The first of the larger and more comfortable buses went into service on November 9 along with a fare reduction from $1.50 to 75 cents, which generated an increase of 10,000 passengers

The existing Metro bus system has 1,236 vehicles.