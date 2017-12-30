Lane reversals on  Trans-America highway

LANE REVERSALS were introduced on the Pan-American highway at noon on Saturday, December 30 to ease traffic congestion as scores of thousands of families headed for the interior to welcome the New Year.,

The investment of lanes was from the Bridge of the Americas to Arraiján from 12:00 p.m. at 4:00 p.m. and from La Espiga, in La Chorrera, to Capira from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Returning

On Monday, January 1, 2018, in the direction of the capital city, the investment on the Interamerican highway will begin in El Nance de San Carlos until La Espiga in La Chorrera from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The operation is conducted by the Transit Authority (ATTT) in coordination with the Directorate of Traffic Operations of the National Police.