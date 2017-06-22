Landslide kills two teachers

TWO TEACHERS traveling to a remote school in the Ngäbe Buglé region were killed by a landslide that sent their vehicle plummeting 500 feet down a cliff on Sunday, June 18.

Multiple specialized units of the The Joint Task Force were called in to locate their vehicle and recover the bodies.

Thomas Camargo, 30 and Marta Sanjur 31 were in a very remote area, heading for the Suiche school of zone #7 in the ÑoKribo, District Ngäbe Bugle.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education (Meduca), lamented the death of teachers and said it is working with the families of the educators to offer them the help that is required.