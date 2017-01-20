Landfill fires prompt health alert call

OUT OF CONTROL fires in the Chitre landfill have prompted local authorities in the districts of Los Santos and Chitré in Azuero to request the Central Government to declare a health alert.

Olmedo Alonso, mayor of Chitré, said that there is concern about the effect on the population, which is why they have requested an health.

The mayor acknowledged that the landfill is a primary responsibility of the Municipality of, but argued that they do not have the resources, so they need the support of the Government.

“We have budget for decentralization, but they are for projects already established not for emergencies,” he said.