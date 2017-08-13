Laggard justices could aid corruption impunity

MANY of the corruption cases involving previously prominent establishment figures who have plundered the country’s wealth are stuck in Panama’s lumbering court system and could be heading to impunity, sparking alarm-bells among civil activists.

Of 32 cases related to high profile corruption, 29 are pending decision in The Supreme Court the Second Superior Court and in Circuit Courts.

The figures come from a report of the Judicial Branch, highlighted in La Prensa.

The report shows that there has been no ruling or final judgment in cases, dating from 2014 to 2016.

Of the 32 cases, four reached a preliminary hearing, although there are no sentences, due to the presentation of appeals.

Meanwhile the alleged perpetrators can be seen wining and dining in local restaurants or enjoying life in upscale social circles.

Three cases have already been returned to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to continue investigations.

Among the cases that reached a hearing are the contract of $44.9 million for the purchase of dehydrated food and the acquisition of tires, through the extinct National Assistance Program.

Also, in limbo are cases involving Giselle Burillo, ex-adminstrator of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise authority for alleged surcharges on vehicle rentals vehicles, and the case involving the ex-Minister of Social Development Zulema Sucre for alleged of embezzlement.

Magaly Castillo, of the Citizens Alliance Pro Justicia, said the report shows that there is laziness in the system and resources, such as habeas corpus, have become tools for avoiding justice.

Freddy Pittí, of the Together We Decide Movement, said that the report shows that these investigations “are heading towards impunity”. He indicated that the most alarming thing is that they are cases in which there is ample proof that there was injury to the Patrimony of the State, so that the administration of justice must set a timely, energetic precedent and send a message that acts harmful to the heritage of all Panamanians will not be tolerated.

Annette Planells, of the Independent Movement (Movin), said that society is “frustrated by the little importance that the Judicial Body is giving to the subject.

Planells said that the nine justices of the Supreme Court of Justice cannot evade responsibilities that lie ahead with these cases.

The records show the large amount of investigations that the Public Ministry has sent them and the few hearings that have been held.

There have been preliminary hearings in only four cases leading to the conclusion that these files are waiting until 2019 to be resolved and they will do everything to wait for the election period, she said.

She also regretted that society has gradually forgotten about thee cases of corruption committed with funds from the former National Assistance Program (PAN), along with the scandals that occurred with the Buko Millonario case, in the Caja de Ahooros Savings Bank, the The Tonosi irrigation system and with the money of the Savings Bank that was diverted for the alleged construction of the Amador Convention Center.

At this point, the responsibility lies with circuit judges and Supreme Court magistrates who take months or even years to solve a simple resource, she ssaid.

Castillo points to the case involving the purchase of musical instruments with funds from the PAN, with the prosecution case forwarded on October 31 2016 and the Fifth Criminal Court has not yet set a hearing date.