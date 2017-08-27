‘Do you know who I am?’- Driver after killing two

WITNESSES to the death of two women hit by a speeding car, on the Pan-American Highway at the entrance to Unión de Azuero in Chepo claim the driver told them not to call the police and said “Do you know who I am?” according to a newspaper report.

The story appeared in Dia a Dia. Meanwhile Mi Diario identified him as Juan Andres Vincensini Altamirano, 28, grandson of the first ex- vice-president of Panama and prominent PRD leader , Tomás Altamirano “Fito” Duque .

The victims who died instantly were two ethnic Ngabe Bugle women Raquela Arenas Carpintero, 18, and Yaricel Arenas Carpintero, 15, Both lived in a poor neighborhood of Chichebre. (Earlier reports listed Yaricel as 16)

The driver was detained by police.

Protests are planned by the local community as the area has been the site of multiple deaths from speeding vehicles, mostly children, who got off buses to cross to the road leading to the village.