‘Do you know who I am?’- Driver  after killing  two

Posted on August 27, 2017 in Panama

WITNESSES to the death of two women hit by a speeding car, on the Pan-American Highway at the entrance to Unión de Azuero in Chepo claim  the driver  told them not to call the police and said “Do you know who I am?”  according to a newspaper report.

The car that killed the girls

The story appeared in   Dia a Dia. Meanwhile  Mi Diario     identified him as Juan Andres Vincensini Altamirano, 28,  grandson of the first ex- vice-president of Panama and prominent PRD leader , Tomás Altamirano “Fito” Duque .

The victims who died instantly were two ethnic Ngabe Bugle women Raquela Arenas Carpintero, 18, and Yaricel Arenas Carpintero, 15, Both lived in a poor neighborhood of  Chichebre. (Earlier reports  listed Yaricel as 16)

The driver was detained by police.

Protests are planned by the local community as  the area has been the site of multiple deaths from speeding vehicles, mostly children, who got off buses to cross to the road leading to the village.

 

 

 

