“Killers treated better than thieves” – Noriega victims

A COMMITTEE of victims of the military dictatorship has demanded that Panama’s former military dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega ­ who is living under house arrest ­ provide more details about the deaths that took place under his watch.

Maritza Maestre, coordinator of the committee, reiterated the group’s rejection of the decision to move him from prison to house arrest.

Maestre said that Noriega’s lawyers have

claimed he has health problems but noted he answered questions “with arrogance” at a recent hearing.”

“He still says he did not kill anyone,” Maestre said at a press conference Thursday, Feb 2.

She said that in the country there are a large number of sick prisoners who need to go to their homes, but they are not treated the same as Noriega. reports La Prensa

“People who steal are treated worse than those who kill,” she said.

After being jailed for 27 years, the 82­year­old former dictator, convicted of the murder of Hugo Spadafora and the Albrook massacre, among other crimes, was transferred on Jan. 28 to the residence of one of his daughters.

There is currently a complaint pending before the Inter ­American Commission on Human Rights to offer reparations to the victims. There is an October deadline for compliance.