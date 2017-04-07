Key suspects missing in multi-murder trial

THE TRIAL of Gilberto Ventura Ceballos and 11 other people, linked to the alleged kidnapping torture and murder of five university students in Panama West, will be on May 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Ventura Ceballos Ventura Ceballos, who had been detained since January 2012, escaped from La Joyita prison on Dec. 28 and the whereabouts of Inés Magalis Torres Flores, are also unknown.

The hearing is for the events leading to the deaths of Jessenia Loo Kan, Yong Jian Wu, Samy Zeng Chen, Joel Mauricio Liu Wong and Georgina del Carmen Lee, between 2010 and 2011.

Charged with kidnapping, homicide and money laundering are: Alcibiades Méndez, Ventura Ceballos, Keyla Bendibú, Mario Luis Vega, Kenny Bendibú, Roberto Mariscal and the Dominican Félix del Rosario.

A provisional dismissal was given to Santos Mendoza and Julio Marmolejo, who had been accused of kidnapping and murder.

Inés Torres Flores, Inés Chavarría and Delmira Torres, are accused of money laundering with the money collected for the kidnappings.