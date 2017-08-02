Justice Alliance welcomes $220 million Odebrecht deal

THE CITIZENS ALLIANCE FOR JUSTICE (Alliance Pro Justicia), an organization that brings together some twenty Panama Civil Society groups has welcomed the July 26 agreement between the July 26 Public Ministry (MP) and the Brazilian company Odebrecht

It describes the agreement as an “important step” “on the way to know the truth about the criminal actions that occurred in the most scandalous case of corruption that has existed in Panama “.

“There is a long way to go and it is up to us all be vigilant that justice is done and that the money of the Panamanian people is recovered “said a statement from the organization on Tuesday, August 1 the day that Attorney General, Kenia Porcell, announced that on July 26 an effective cooperation agreement was signed with the Odebrecht company.

The agreement establishes that Odebrecht will pay a $220 million fine to Panama of which $100 million is for having used the banking system and Panamanian financial institution for money laundering.

“As Panamanians worried about our country we want to get the truth about the Odebrecht case and in all cases of high profile corruption,” said the alliance.