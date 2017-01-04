Judge’s election, disturbs civil groups

THE ELECTION of Alfredo Juncá as judge of the Electoral Tribunal (TE) has generated concerns and disappointment in civil society and among political observers.

Annette Planells of the Independent Movement (Movin) said on AM News that she is disappointed with the result, which was “the product of a political negotiation”.

“What we hope is that these high-ranking positions will be chosen based on a profile that details the competencies, capabilities and trajectory of the person occupying the position and a transparent, participatory and objective process to choose the best Panamanians, she said.

Planells said that the election of Junca was a political negotiation to guarantee political influence in an institution that should be an example of independence.

According to Planells, during the post-invasion period the TE maintained independence. “What worries us most is that one of the few institutions that still enjoyed the credibility of the citizen is put at risk,” she said.

With 40 votes, most of the deputies of Democratic Change (CD) and all of the Panameñistas elected the former legislative advisor Alfredo Junca as the new TE magistrate.