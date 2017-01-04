Judge’s appointment an “opportunity lost”

BUSINESSMEN have joined the growing chorus of dismay over the election of Alfredo Junca as a judge of the Electoral Tribunal (TE)

The National Assembly lost “a valuable opportunity to start the recovery” of the democratic institution says the Panamanian Association of Company Executives (Apede).

The guild also questions that Junca was until September an Assembly official in the office of Parliamentary Legal Advice and a member of the ruling Panameñista Party “so that his impartiality could be seen as “engaged”.

” We have No doubts about the academic ability or professional training of Junca, However, we cannot ignore that his choice was surrounded by serious political moves.”

“The appointment of the new magistrate must have been distanced from political maneuvers and partisan agreements, “Apede said in a statement released

Wednesday, January 4, one day after Junca’s election by the Assembly, thanks to the Vote of 40 deputies of the Panamanista and Democratic Change parties.

“These actions definitely affect the image of trust and transparency won by The Electoral Tribunal as an independent and impartial institution “, stresses the note.

“We will not rest in demanding and watching over the importance of rebuilding the essential Institutionality and due independence between the State Organs, “it adds.

Juncá replaces Erasmo Pinilla, and his appointment is for a period of 10 years.