Judge’s appointment an “opportunity lost”

Posted on January 4, 2017 in Panama

Swearing in of controversial choice
BUSINESSMEN have joined the growing chorus of dismay over the election of  Alfredo Junca as a judge of the Electoral Tribunal (TE)

The  National Assembly lost “a valuable opportunity to start the recovery” of the democratic institution  says  the Panamanian Association of Company Executives (Apede).

The guild also questions that Junca was until September  an  Assembly official in the office  of Parliamentary Legal Advice and a member of the ruling Panameñista  Party “so that his impartiality could be seen as “engaged”.

” We have No doubts about the academic ability or professional training of Junca, However, we cannot ignore that his choice was surrounded by serious political moves.”

“The appointment of the new magistrate must have been distanced from political maneuvers and partisan agreements, “Apede said in a statement released

Wednesday, January 4, one day after Junca’s election by  the Assembly, thanks to the Vote of 40 deputies of  the Panamanista and Democratic Change parties.

“These actions definitely affect the image of trust and transparency won by The Electoral Tribunal as an independent and impartial institution “, stresses the note.

“We will not rest in demanding and watching over the importance of rebuilding the essential Institutionality and due independence between the State Organs, “it adds.

Juncá replaces Erasmo Pinilla, and his appointment  is for a period of 10 years.

