Judge says forced resignation report “fake news”

José Ayú Prado, whose abrupt resignation as president of the Supreme Court after earlier musings that he would seek another term sparked speculation on social media, has labeled an audio report that he was forced to resign as “fake news.”

In the audio – supposedly – he said that state security forces forced him to resign, but he denies this version reports El Siglo.

The ex-top judge announced Wednesday. January 31 his “irrevocable” resignation as president of the Court and of the corresponding chambers.

In addition to the presidency of the Court, during the election of the directive for the 2016-2017 year, Prado also remained as president of the Second Criminal and the Fourth General Business Hall.

The decision to resign was communicated to Hernán De León, vice president of the Court in a note stating that his resignation would be effective as of February 1, 2018.