JUDGE María De Lourdes Estrada, of the Second Superior Court of Justice, has been named as rapporteur in the appeal filed by the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office over the decision of the substitute twelfth criminal judge Lania Batista, who denied the adequacy of the terms of the bribery investigation over bribes paid by Odebrecht.

The proceedings of the Odebrecht case are paralyzed until the court resolves the appeal.