Judge extends bribery probe investigation time

A PANAMA JUDGE has given organized crime prosecutors more time to continue their investigations Into the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

12th Criminal Court Judge Óscar said Carrasquilla investigators have revealed the presence of “a possible organized criminal group which has committed serious crimes, such as money laundering, and against the public administration,” said the judge, in complying with a request from the Anti-corruption prosecutors Download to extend the summary research

On June 6, the prosecution requested more time for the complex investigation. Judge Carrasquilla, in a July 13 judgment of acceded to the petition.

The investigation includes Panamanian and foreign officials and individuals, who received funds from Odebrecht.

However, the judge warned that, at the time of ordering the preventive arrest of a person, the prosecution will have two months to complete the investigation and refer its prosecution to the Judicial Branch.

According to the investigation, it was possible to observe transactions originating from different

companies of Odebrecht to Constructora Internacional del Sur, for the sum of $50 million , “money that was transferred to three of the five Panamanian companies responsible for paying bribes through Swiss banks and other countries. ”

The prosecutionsaid that it is in the presence of an organized crime group composed of more than three persons, “who have acted for several years, since this has been demonstrated by the relationship between themselves. ”

“It is an organization that has been operating since 2009,[the year the previous administration took office] in which its members have in the implementation, and coordination of crimes created and used offshore societies to conceal the money, through the bank accounts they kept in different countries of the world,”the prosecution alleges in its petition.

In this case, Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, sons of the former president are investigated, as well as the head of the Odebrecht subsidiary in Panama, André Campos Rabello, and former directors of Petrobas.